After Eva’s first two marriages ended in divorce

Eva Longoria recently opened up about discovering love with her third spouse José Bastón.

The actress discussed how she overcame envy in previous relationships on this chat show.

The Desperate Housewives actress reportedly made an appearance on a recent edition of her Connections with Eva Longoria podcast, according to Daily Mail.

“I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?” noted the 47-year-old.

The actress continued by saying that after Baston, she made an effort to slow down and reevaluate her goals.

“I think that’s why, with my second marriage, no wait, my third… finding love at 40, I found my husband when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’” she stated.

For those who are unaware, the former soap opera star and Baston began dating in 2015 and were wed the following year. Santiago, their four-year-old son, is shared by the couple.