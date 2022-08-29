Fans of Johnny Depp are thrilled that the king is back

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the Pirates of the Caribbean star made an appearance as a floating astronaut hanging above the audience.

Later, he posted a video of his presence on Instagram with the caption “guess who? #VMAs.”

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite actor, who turned into a Moon Person.

The excitement generated by Johnny Depp’s appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday has reached millions of people.

One fan commented, “That’s amazing! Good to see you Johnny.”

Another said, “Ouhhh I’m excited now.”

“Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back,” commented another fan with smiling emoticons.

“We love you, you just keep on working and reaching for the moon, you’r the star of your own show and rising high above the earth again!,” said the fourth fan.

It was Johnny Depp’s first major public outing since his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

