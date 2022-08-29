Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday

On the day of American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson’s birthday, Farah Khan paid tribute to her mentor.

Using her Instagram account, Farah shared an old photo of herself and Michael Jackson.

Farah referred to him as “guru” and added in the caption and that she had met him in New York City in 1999.

She commented, “My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration #kingofpop

Fans and followers commented on the image as soon as it was posted. A user said, “Happy birthday, king.” The words “Two rockstar of dancing in a frame” appear in another comment. “Happy birthday to the king of the pop,” one fan remarked in response to the post.

Jackson is regarded as one of the most influential artists in history. He passed away at the age of 50 in his Los Angeles home after experiencing cardiac arrest brought on by a lethal cocktail of medications prescribed by his personal doctor, who was subsequently detained in connection with the murder.

Because he revolutionised the art of music videos and created the foundation for contemporary pop music, Jackson has been dubbed the “King of Pop.” He has sway on the younger generation all around the planet.

The renowned singer and dancer was also responsible for popularising the “moonwalk” and “robot” dance moves. His contributions to music, dance, and fashion over the course of a four-decade career elevated him to the status of the most decorated musician in music history and made him a global pop culture icon.