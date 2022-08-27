Farah Khan breaks plates with kids following Greek tradition

Farah Khan uploaded a video on Instagram showing her and her kids breaking plates.

She was criticised for wasting money at a Mumbai restaurant by smashing so many plates.

Farah is currently working on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Farah Khan has posted a fun video on Instagram. The video features her and her kids Czar, Anya and Diva breaking plates at a restaurant.

On Friday, Farah Khan uploaded a video to Instagram showing her with Czar, Anya, and Diva. The four of them were seen smashing ceramic plates in the footage.

Farah received criticism from many fans in the comments section for “wasting money” by shattering so many plates.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Better break plates than hearts.. (who will clean the mess though?) #kidsnightout #greektradition.” In the clip, Farah and her kids are seen breaking plates at a Mumbai restaurant.

One person commented, “When you have too much money to waste.” Replying to this comment, one wrote, “I live in Greece and not seen anyone breaking plates.” Another one wrote, “Total waste of money.” While one wrote, “Haha! Mama Kunder is more scared than the kiddos,” another one asked, “Ma’am, you are right. Who will clean the mess?”

After falling in love while working on the Main Hoon Na set with Shah Rukh Khan, Farah and film editor Shirish Kunder were married in 2004.

In 2008, they welcomed triplets named Diva, Anya, and Czar. She frequently posts images and videos of her kids on social media.

The 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Suniel Shetty, was Farah’s debut as a director. Later, she was the director of Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. She has served as the anchor of the celebrity chat programme Tere Mere Beach Mein.

Later, she worked as a judge for the reality TV programmes Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Indian Idol – first and second seasons.

She is now working on director Karan Johar’s forthcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan will all appear in the movie.