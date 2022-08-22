Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life!

Harry Styles a British singer, recently spoke about his personal life.

Harry Styles, a British singer, recently spoke a lot about his personal life in a conversation where he was frank and open like never before.

The former member of One Direction opened up in-depth about his decision to keep his sexuality a secret for so long and why he chose to do so in a magazine story interview.

Styles, 28, told the publisher that, “I’ve never talked about my life outside of work publicly and found that it’s helped me positively,” knowing that fans and other observers will talk about his life regardless of what he says.

There will always be a different version of the story, and I simply decided not to waste my time attempting to change it or push it in a different direction.

In addition, Styles disclosed that over the previous two years, his treatment visits had increased. I made a weekly commitment to doing it, he remarked. “Why wouldn’t I take care of my mind the same way I take care of my body?” I asked.

Styles continued his discussion of personal matters he chooses to keep private by addressing rumours that he is gay.

Although he is currently dating Olivia Wilde, the “Watermelon Sugar” performer believes that his past relationships shouldn’t define who he is because he is the only one who understands what happens behind closed doors.

