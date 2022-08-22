Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life!

Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life!

Articles
Advertisement
Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life!

Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life!

Advertisement
  • Harry Styles a British singer, recently spoke about his personal life.
  • Styles disclosed that over the previous two years, his treatment visits had increased.
  • He is currently dating Olivia Wilde.
Advertisement

Harry Styles, a British singer, recently spoke a lot about his personal life in a conversation where he was frank and open like never before.

The former member of One Direction opened up in-depth about his decision to keep his sexuality a secret for so long and why he chose to do so in a magazine story interview.

Styles, 28, told the publisher that, “I’ve never talked about my life outside of work publicly and found that it’s helped me positively,” knowing that fans and other observers will talk about his life regardless of what he says.

There will always be a different version of the story, and I simply decided not to waste my time attempting to change it or push it in a different direction.

In addition, Styles disclosed that over the previous two years, his treatment visits had increased. I made a weekly commitment to doing it, he remarked. “Why wouldn’t I take care of my mind the same way I take care of my body?” I asked.

Styles continued his discussion of personal matters he chooses to keep private by addressing rumours that he is gay.

Advertisement

Although he is currently dating Olivia Wilde, the “Watermelon Sugar” performer believes that his past relationships shouldn’t define who he is because he is the only one who understands what happens behind closed doors.

Also Read

This man took a picture with Harry Styles without recognizing him goes viral
This man took a picture with Harry Styles without recognizing him goes viral

Harry Styles was photographed by a man who didn't even recognise him....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jenna Ortega doesn't want Wednesday Addams to 'play things so safe'
Jenna Ortega doesn't want Wednesday Addams to 'play things so safe'
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story