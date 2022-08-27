How Alia Bhatt got her first Hollywood film is finally revealed

Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’.

She says she fell in love with the script first and had a virtual meeting.

The film will be out on OTT but an official release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Alia Bhatt is at present in the middle of advancing ‘Brahmastra’ with her better half and co-star in the film Ranbir Kapoor and keeping in mind that there’s been a ton of buzz around the film, we should not disregard that she is likewise making her Hollywood presentation with Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone.’

While addressing media, Alia uncovered how everything worked out with ‘Heart of Stone’.

A media individual requested Alia how ‘Heart from Stone’ occurred and this is the very thing that she answered –

“My team sent me the script, and they said, “You know they would like for you to read the script, and if [you’re] interested we can get you to Zoom-meet with the director.”

Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly [to a meeting]. You don’t have to do an in-person meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course, I heard that Gal was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Further asked what attracted her to the job, and Alia answered by saying that she became hopelessly enamored with the content first. She said, “For me, what is most important is that if I am to come on board as an actor, I have to be 100% convinced of the part, otherwise I feel I’m doing the film more harm than good.

So I said, I have to fall in love with the script first. And I get the script and it’s totally unlike anything I have done, and I can’t speak too much about the script, but I have to say that I was so thrilled because it was such a good part. It was kind of the perfect way for me to make my Hollywood debut, let’s put it that way.

Then I met with Tom Harper, my director, over Zoom. We immediately hit it off, and next thing you know I was on my way to shoot the film.”

‘Heart of Stone’ will be out on OTT. The delivery date hasn’t been declared at this point and more subtleties in such manner are anticipated.

