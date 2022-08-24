Images from Emma Watson and Brandon Green’s romantic holiday

Pictures of Emma Watson and Brandon Green goes viral.

Miss Watson’s connection with Mr. Green startled her acquaintances.

It comes after her two-year separation from businessman Leo Robinton.

As they started their Italian vacation on Wednesday, images of famous English actress Emma Watson with the son of contentious business mogul Sir Philip have gone viral online.

Pictures of the Harry Potter actress and her new beau, Brandon Green, enjoying a day out at modern art and culture venue, The Fondazione Prada, in the city, on Wednesday, appear to confirm their long-rumored romance, according to sources.

In a gorgeous blue floral midi dress with a sweetheart neckline and low back, Emma 32 nailed summer elegance.

Brandon, 29, wore a bright pink T-shirt, black pants, and a sizable cushioned backpack.

When they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London, in September of last year, Emma and Brandon were first seen together in public.

Despite the fact that she appears to be blissfully coupled up right now, Miss Watson has previously stated that she is satisfied with being ‘self partnered’

I never bought the “I’m happy single” line, 2017 saw her telling media. “It took me a while, but now that I’m single, I’m content.” I refer to it as “self-partnering.”

