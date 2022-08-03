Advertisement
Jada Pinkett-Smith praised by Sheree Zampino for her motherly love

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who gave birth to her son Trey with actor Will Smith in 1992, has received praise from the actor’s former Sheree Zampino for “loving” her child.

Early in the 1990s, Sheree and Will began dating. They got hitched in 1992. Trey was born in November of that year, but they got divorced in 1995. Seven years after initially meeting Jada, he got married to her in 1997.

Co-parenting can be difficult, but Sheree has admitted that “from the beginning, my heart has always been for my child, my child comes first.”

She also praised Jada Pinkett-Smith, acknowledging that “sshe’s treated him well and she’s loved him”.

Sheree also discussed the pain that can result from mixed-up families, saying: “Sometimes moms get jealous. I’m like ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman because she’s treating my child right?’ What? That’s insane. Don’t you want her to treat your child right?”

Sheree discussed raising her kid as Will and Jada welcomed their own children, Jaden and Willow, on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

