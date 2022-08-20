Jameela Jamil reveals she’s mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

Jameela Jamil says it is an “honour of her life” to be mistaken for Priyanka Chopra.

Jameela will next be seen in the movie Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Jameela Jamil stated in a recent interview that it is the “honour of her life” to be mistaken for actor Priyanka Chopra. In addition, she expressed a desire for more productions to use “Indian sex symbols” like Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling.

Advertisement

Jameela will next be seen in the movie Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. On November 23, Peacock will be the only place to watch it.

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘enjoyed’ meeting Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi Vijay Deverakonda recently met Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on sets of The...

Jameela claimed in a Vogue interview that she is often mistaken for Priyanka Chopra. “I spent a lot of my youth trying to be invisible and not stand out. As I get older, I realise time is running out. We need to celebrate life as much as we can. So now, every day is a party. That, and the fact that I get mistaken for Priyanka Chopra all the time—honestly the honour of my life—but I also have to always represent her well out there on the streets,” she said.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut introduces Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar Kangana Ranaut shared Mahima Chaudhry's appearance from the upcoming movie Emergency. Mahima...

When discussing the need for diversity in cinema, she remarked, “First of all, we need to diversify the stories that are being told. I think thanks to people like Mindy [Kaling] and Priyanka [Chopra] and even me, I think that is happening. People are starting to see value in our stories. However, I would love to see more Indian sex symbols in worldwide movies. Our representation conversation now needs to go beyond just race or gender. We also need to think about disability as it’s a conversation that no one is ever having.”