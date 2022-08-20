Kangana Ranaut introduces Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar

Kangana Ranaut shared Mahima Chaudhry’s appearance from the upcoming movie Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut revealed Mahima Chaudhry’s look from Emergency. The film is directed by Kangana and will also star her, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade.

On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, star Kangana Ranaut shared Mahima Chaudhry’s appearance from the upcoming movie Emergency.

Sharing the poster featuring Mahima Chaudhry’s character in the film, Kangana wrote, “Welcome to the team, ma’am.”

Kangana portrays the late politician Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency, which centres on the life of the former Indian Prime Minister. The project is also being directed by Kangana.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played by actor Shreyas Talpade, and Jayaprakash Narayan, played by actor Anupam Kher, will both appear in the movie.

Talking about Mahima’s character in the film, Kangana told, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar. Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi’s interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency.”

Mahima Chaudhry said, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. She does it with such ease, she is so confident and she gives me a lot of confidence. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. I am very proud to be working with her. She is extremely talented. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency.”