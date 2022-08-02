Janhvi Kapoor says it will be ‘odd’ to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Good Luck Jerry.

She will star in Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film “Helen,” with Sunny Kaushal.

The Ghost Stories actress adopted the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days. The actress is super busy with her work schedule and is jumping from one project to another.

Janhvi is currently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila from 2018. Along with the actress, the movie included crucial performances by Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai, and Mahaveer Jain, it is directed by Siddharth Sen, written by Pankaj Matta, and written by Pankaj Matta.

Janhvi was recently asked if she would like to share screen time with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during the promotions for the movie Good Luck Jerry. The Dhadak actress responded by saying that it will be strange to play their opposite.

“They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I will love to work with them,” she told.

Janhvi was also asked to suggest a male celebrity who would complement her on-screen. The Ghost Stories actress adopted the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She also mentioned how much Alia Bhatt has influenced her.

After Roohi for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi is prepared to work with Rajkummar Rao once more. Then, she will star in Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film “Helen,” with Sunny Kaushal.

Her first project with her father, Boney Kapoor, who is producing the movie, will be this one. The movie Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan, will be released on April 7, 2023, the following year.