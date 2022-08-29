Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck return home after week-long honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have returned to Los Angeles after a week-long honeymoon in Italy.

Footage of Lopez performing for Affleck during their wedding ceremony leaked online.

The singer was quick to express her displeasure at the leak, calling it “shot without permission”.

Advertisement

Monday marked Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s return to Los Angeles after a week-long honeymoon in Italy.

A series of photographs showed the pair exiting their private jet at Los Angeles International Airport and entering a black SUV.

Before heading home as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck, the “Batman” actor, who appeared revitalised, paused for a brief smoke.

Affleck wore grey sweatpants, a beige sweater, and a matching blazer, while Lopez wore a matching tan sweatsuit that made her look extremely comfortable.

Both of them wore aviator sunglasses and white sneakers to complete their ensembles.

Affleck, 50, and “Jenny from the Block” singer, 53, spent the previous week touring Italy to commemorate their second wedding.

Advertisement

The couple indulged in a fashionable shopping spree in Milan and were pictured kissing on Lake Como while enjoying some time away from their five children.

However, the honeymoon was cut short when footage of the “Marry Me” actress performing for her new spouse during their wedding ceremony leaked online.

Lopez was quick to express her displeasure, stating that the film was “shot without permission” and “sold for money” without the approval of the couple.

“And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc [sic] we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding.”

In the video, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer played a new song for Ben Affleck while he sat alone in a chair.

The spectacular performance was just one of the expensive items included in the couple’s wedding.

Advertisement

The pair, who were previously married in Las Vegas in July, exchanged vows amid a multi-day celebration that included fireworks, ATV rides, and live music.

Nearly the course of the weekend, Lopez wore three separate Ralph Lauren outfits and decked them with over $2 million worth of jewellery.

The couple, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, became engaged again in April 2022.

Also Read Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy honeymoon in Italy On Saturday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in Italy They...