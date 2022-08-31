Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’
Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’

Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’

Articles
Advertisement
Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’

Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from honeymoon’

Advertisement
  • Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the set of Hulchul and dated for 4 years in secret.
  • They married in Mumbai on February 24, 1999, then honeymooned in Europe for two months.
  • Kajol stated Ajay ‘ran away’ from the honeymoon in Greece.
Advertisement

Kajol stated in an old interview that they went on a two-month honeymoon after their wedding but had to return because Ajay was sick. Ajay Devgn termed Kajol a “low-maintenance wife” and said they married on his terrace. The couple has been married for 23 years.

On the set of Hulchul, Kajol and Ajay met. The two dated for 4 years in secret. They married in Mumbai on February 24, 1999, then honeymooned in Europe for two months.

Kajol told, “We went on a honeymoon for two months. It was actually a condition that I had put forward before our marriage. I wanted to tour the world on our honeymoon. So we booked the tickets. We went from Australia to Los Angeles to Las Vegas.”

She stated Ajay ‘ran away’ from the honeymoon in Greece. She said, “We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He [Ajay] was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I’ll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well. When I asked him what we could do, he said ‘Let’s go home!’ I asked him, ‘Home? For a headache?!’ He said, ‘I’m really tired.”

Nysa Devgan was born April 20, 2003. Yug Devgan was born on September 13, 2010.

Kajol made her OTT debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga last year. She’ll debut in a Disney+ Hotstar web-series. Salaam Venky also stars her. Revathi unveiled her film last October. Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra co-star. Aamir Khan will appear.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol
Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival began on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story