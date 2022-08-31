Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from honeymoon’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the set of Hulchul and dated for 4 years in secret.

Kajol stated in an old interview that they went on a two-month honeymoon after their wedding but had to return because Ajay was sick. Ajay Devgn termed Kajol a “low-maintenance wife” and said they married on his terrace. The couple has been married for 23 years.

Kajol told, “We went on a honeymoon for two months. It was actually a condition that I had put forward before our marriage. I wanted to tour the world on our honeymoon. So we booked the tickets. We went from Australia to Los Angeles to Las Vegas.”

She stated Ajay ‘ran away’ from the honeymoon in Greece. She said, “We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He [Ajay] was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I’ll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well. When I asked him what we could do, he said ‘Let’s go home!’ I asked him, ‘Home? For a headache?!’ He said, ‘I’m really tired.”

Nysa Devgan was born April 20, 2003. Yug Devgan was born on September 13, 2010.

Kajol made her OTT debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga last year. She’ll debut in a Disney+ Hotstar web-series. Salaam Venky also stars her. Revathi unveiled her film last October. Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra co-star. Aamir Khan will appear.

