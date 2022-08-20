Raju Srivastava brother says prayers of fans are being heard

Raju Srivastava’s brother Shekhar Suman says prayers of his fans are being heard.

Raju complained of chest pain while exercising at the gym on August 10.

He underwent angioplasty shortly after being brought to AIIMS, Delhi.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava brother has said prayers of his fans are being heard. Shekhar Suman also said he is a little better than he was two days before.

At the AIIMS in Delhi, Raju Srivastava is presently receiving medical care. The prayers of his supporters are being heard, according to his younger brother Deepu Srivastava, who is being treated by the greatest medical staff while he recovers. Additionally, Raju “things are looking better,” according to Shekhar Suman, and he appears to be much better than he was on Thursday.

On August 10, Raju complained of chest pain while exercising at the gym. After using the treadmill to run, he experienced a heart arrest.

Also Read Rhea Kapoor says ‘I don’t make woman-centric films’ Rhea Kapoor has produced films such as Aisha, Veere Di Wedding and...

He underwent angioplasty shortly after being brought to AIIMS, Delhi.

Although Raju is still in the hospital, Deepu Srivastava reportedly remarked in a video message that he is confident his supporters’ prayers are being heard. He claimed that his brother is receiving the greatest healthcare available and is recovering at the hospital under the supervision of the top medical staff.

Advertisement

He also refuted rumours about Raju’s condition and urged people to not pay attention to them. He requested Raju’s fans to continue showering him with wishes for his well-being. “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy,” he said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Shekhar Suman too shared a health update about Raju. He wrote, “Raju’s latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in yesterday. The best doctors, and neurosurgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju’s own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har mahadev.”

Also Read Karan Johar hopes Brahmastra ‘reaps rich dividends’ According to Karan Johar, he is excited about Brahmastra. He also dubbed...

In 2005, Raju became well-known thanks to the comedy programme The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, he has made appearances in other films and comedy series. He presently serves as the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh’s chairperson.