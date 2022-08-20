Rhea Kapoor says ‘I don’t make woman-centric films’

Rhea Kapoor has produced films such as Aisha, Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat.

Filmmakers are frequently stereotyped as being centred on women.

Rhea said she is not interested in making ‘woman centric’ films.

Rhea said she is not interested in making 'woman centric' films.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, movie producer Rhea Kapoor criticised those who label her productions as “women oriented.”

Films like Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, and Khoobsurat directed by Rhea are frequently stereotyped as being centred on women.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, “What the f**k is a ‘woman-centric’ film? Can someone tell me? Can someone announce a ‘man-centric’ one soon? or is that just a given?” She further went on to add, “I’m not interested in making ‘woman-centric’ films. My films just happen to have women in them. I think they are braver and more fun. Also heroes are just too sensitive and emotional. Too much chik-chik. Na?”

Rhea Kapoor on being typecast as ‘women centric’ producer.

On Instagram, one person reacted to the post and wrote, “We need more filmmakers like her!! More women in film industry need to speak up.” Another one wrote, “Sorry Sonam-centric films autocorrect ho gaya.” Questioning Rhea, one said, “@rheakapoor Haven’t you made women centric only so far.”

In a 2016 interview, Rhea had said that she is comfortable in making films around ‘young women’. “It’s a genre I enjoy working with. I want to do other things as well but this is my comfort zone. There’s not much for young girls to watch and relate to in Hindi films,“ she said.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea is an actor. In 2010, she launched her career as a movie producer with Rajshree Ojha’s Aisha.

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea’s sister, and Abhay Deol played the key roles in the movie. After that, she produced the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding and the 2014 film Khoobsurat, both of which had Sonam Kapoor in the lead. She and Sonam are the owners of the Rheson clothing brand.