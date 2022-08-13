Advertisement
date 2022-08-13
Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single

Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single

  • Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single.
  • The woman made an appearance on the balcony of Kanye’s under-construction home.
  • Woman with Kanye appears to be OnlyFans model Monica Corgan.
Kanye West US artist was pictured with an unknown woman days after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian became single.

After she broke up with Pete Davidson earlier this month, it appears that the Donda singer is not holding out much hope for his ex-girlfriend.
In Malibu, California, on Friday, Kanye was reportedly seen with an unknown woman, reports.

The woman also made an appearance on the balcony of Kanye’s under-construction home, which he purchased in September 2021 while divorcing Kim. She was dressed in an oversized black hoodie, a baby blue matching set, and a pair of black kitten heels.

In addition, Kanye was dressed casually in a black hoodie, shorts, and black sneaker. It’s unclear, though, whether Kanye and the unidentified woman are dating each other.

Meanwhile, the woman with Kanye appears to be OnlyFans model Monica Corgan. The two have additionally been connected in the past.

Days after Kim and Pete Davidson split up, Kanye returned to Instagram.

