Kartik Aaryan congratulates Team India in ‘Rooh baba’ style

  • Kartik Aaryan congratulates team India on Asia Cup success.
    He published a video on Instagram showcasing Team India’s triumphs.
    The video features his song “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” playing in the background.
The guys in blue were congratulated by Kartik in the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” style after Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets. In an Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Nearly four months have passed since the release of Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster hit “Bhool Bhuliayaa 2,” and the actor is still doing everything in his power to promote the horror comedy.

He published a video on Instagram showcasing Team India’s triumphs. The video features his song “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” playing in the background. He changed the song’s lyrics to read, “I keep hoping that India win All day All night long,” in place of the phrase, “dil mein tu rehi hai betabi kehti hai I keep praying all day all night long.”

He also showered admiration on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who helped his team win their opening Asia Cup match by five wickets with an unbeaten 33 and figures of 3/25. Kartik, who played Rooh Baba in one of the biggest Bollywood songs of the year, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” added, “#HardikRoohBaba.”

The Indian cricket team was also hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defeating Pakistan in an Asia Cup match and was praised for its skill and tenacity in a tweet, “The Asia Cup2022 match today had an outstanding all-around performance from Team India. The crew has shown exceptional talent and tenacity. They deserve congratulations for their success.”

