Kate Middleton tackling danger of exposing her children

Kate is currently fighting the danger of exposing her children.

She is a mother to three children.

Louis became the superstar during the Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement

A royal specialist asserts that Kate Middleton struggles with the “risk” of exposing her three children to the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the happy mother of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, is extremely protective of her children.

According to Ingrid Seward, the wife of Prince William is “concerned” about exposing the young royals to the public spotlight.

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around them. She knows what it can do. She’s seen it, she’s been around long enough,” editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine told True Royalty’s The Royal Beat.

Seward added: “For centuries, the royals have been saying we just want to be like normal children, but they’re not like normal children.

They live in a very rare and privileged world. I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground.”

Advertisement

She continued: “Of course when you see them, like at the Jubilee, and then when kids see photographs of themselves, I mean they start to really go for it. I think this is a danger that Kate’s very aware of.”

Louis, the youngest child of Kate and Prince William, became a “superstar” during the Platinum Jubilee due to his amusing and mischievous appearances. Seward stated, “That probably would have worried her [Kate] a bit.”