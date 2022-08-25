Kiara Advani reveals how she met Sidharth Malhotra for first time

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met for the first time at a friend’s wrap-up party.

Karan Johar and Shahid kept pressing her to reveal their engagement date.

Kiara finally admitted they are engaged in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

Kiara Advani revealed that it was not on the sets of their film Shershah that they met for the first time, In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

On Thursday at midnight, the eighth episode of “Koffee With Karan” debuted, and it was quite the spicy one! Kiara Advani finally admitted gently that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra after a lot of information about their relationship status was leaked.

Kiara acknowledged that Sidharth was “more than just a close friend” to her, but Karan and Shahid kept pressing her to reveal the couple’s engagement date.

Among the numerous amusing tidbits of their conversation, Kiara revealed something quite remarkable about how she met Siddharth.

They did not first meet on the set of their movie “Shershah,” according to Kiara.

She told me that they had first connected at the wrap-up party of her Netflix production, “Lust Stories,” long before they began working on the movie together. Additionally, Karan Johar attended as well.

Kiara said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah.” Karan then intervened and said, “Yes, much before”, to which Kiara replied and said, “Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed.”

Karan then narrated their first meeting and said, “We crashed a friend’s house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that’s where you (Kiara) and Sid met for the first time.”