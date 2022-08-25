Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will reunite for ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.

The movie is touted as a musical saga and is made by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kiara will also appear in Govinda Naam Mera and Telugu film RC-15.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will star next in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha.'

One of the most well-known and gifted actresses in Bollywood’s glitzy scene is Kiara Advani. In 2014, she made her acting debut in the film Fugly.

She only came to national attention, though, because to her standout performance in the 2016 movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. For Kiara, there has been no turning back since that time.

Shahid Kapoor and the actress recently appeared on the newest episode of Karan Johar’s talk programme Koffee With Karan 7.

Karan Johar questioned Kiara Advani during the rapid-fire round to find out which of her co-stars she has a love-hate connection with.

To which, she took Kartik Aaryan’s name and said: “We have had many ups and downs. Sometimes we will quarrel and we won’t talk. He is also a very sweet guy, he is very sweet. We have had a great working equation as well.”

Be aware that in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara and Kartik were spotted together. Both the public and the critics praised their on-screen connection.

For SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kiara and Kartik will reunite once more. The movie, which Sameer Vidhwans is directing, is made by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik recently disclosed that the name of their next film Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been altered to Satyaprem Ki Katha on the occasion of Kiara’s birthday.

He also shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha.” It is touted as a musical saga and is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

In addition, Kiara will next be featured in Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will then appear in the Telugu film RC-15, which is directed by S. Shankar and stars Ram Charan.