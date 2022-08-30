Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian on receiving criticism for her infamous work

Kim Kardashian on receiving criticism for her infamous work

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian on receiving criticism for her infamous work

Kim Kardashian on receiving criticism for her infamous work

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian was horrified by the online backlash she received for her comments on women in business,
  • In recent trailer for The Kardashians, the 41-year-old  discussed the topic with her sister Khloe 
  • she stated that she now understands why people were outraged.
Advertisement

 

Kim Kardashian was “horrified” by the online backlash she received for her comments on women in business, in which she encouraged them to “get your (expletive) up and work.”

In the most recent trailer for The Kardashians, the 41-year-old founder of Skims discussed the topic with her 38-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian, stating that she now understands why people were outraged.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” the ex-wife of Kanye West can be heard saying in the voice-over narration.

“No one sympathizes with you,” the Good American co-founder responded to Kim’s statement.

“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset,” Kim told her sister.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kim gave “the best advice for women in business” in interview, saying, “Get your (expletive) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

At the time, Khloe agreed with the advice, chiming in, “that’s so true, yeah” back in March attracting immense backlash.

Later, the mother of four clarified her remarks in a conversation with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context,” Kim said.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she clarified.

“I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kim Kardashian dresses like Barbie and dons a little pink outfit
Kim Kardashian dresses like Barbie and dons a little pink outfit

Kim posted a picture on Instagram The reality TV star wore a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story