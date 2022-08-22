Kourtney Kardashian enjoys pool time with son while her ex Scott Disick suffered minor injuries

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys pool time with her son while her ex Scott Disick suffered minor injuries.

She provided a preview of her Sunday vibes with Reign on Instagram.

Scott is anticipated to be OK.

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign enjoyed a sunny day at the pool, while her ex-partner Scott Disick reportedly suffered minor injuries in a single-car collision on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly declined medical assistance from paramedics following the mishap near Calabasas on Sunday.

Scott apparently suffered a minor head injury, but he is anticipated to be OK. Some rumours claim that the reality TV star was hurt in a car accident on Sunday, the same day that their youngest son Reign and ex-girlfriend Kourtney went swimming.

Happy Sunday!” she captioned the gorgeous pool photos she shared. Reign and Kourtney

