Kourtney Kardashian enjoys pool time with son while her ex Scott Disick suffered minor injuries

Articles
Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign enjoyed a sunny day at the pool, while her ex-partner Scott Disick reportedly suffered minor injuries in a single-car collision on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly declined medical assistance from paramedics following the mishap near Calabasas on Sunday.

Scott apparently suffered a minor head injury, but he is anticipated to be OK. Some rumours claim that the reality TV star was hurt in a car accident on Sunday, the same day that their youngest son Reign and ex-girlfriend Kourtney went swimming.

She provided a preview of her Sunday vibes with Reign on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

Happy Sunday!” she captioned the gorgeous pool photos she shared. Reign and Kourtney

 

Next Story