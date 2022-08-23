Kourtney Kardashian told Scott Disick after accident: ‘She’s scared’

She and her children visited him at his house to see how he was doing.

Speed was found to be the main cause of the accident.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.

After learning that Scott Disick had been hurt in a vehicle accident in Calabasas, California, Kourtney Kardashian went to see how he was doing.

According to a source close to the ex-couple, the reality TV actress, 43, and her children visited the Flip It Like Disick alum, 39, after the accident.

Scott wasn’t gravely hurt and was able to return home by walking up the street. When Scott called with the sad news, Kourt and the kids were laying around the house, the source said.

The Kardahians star and her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, whom she has with Disick, visited Scott’s house to check on him, see if he needed anything, and other things, the person said.

The report continued, “Kourtney can’t even conceive if one of the kids were in the car with him. She is extremely shocked by the incident.

The insider continued, “Everyone is quite worried and thinks this was the wake-up call that he needs to be more careful. “[The entire KarJenner family] loves Scott and cares a great deal about him.”

He is treated as family by them. Kris advised Scott to utilise a driver and take a break from driving for a while. He is incredibly grateful that he was able to avoid hurting anyone else and is quite lucky.

Disick’s car collided with another vehicle, resulting in “minimal, non-life threatening injuries,” but the father-of-three “declined” medical attention, according to a statement from the Information Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The press announcement said, “Speed was found to be the main cause of the traffic crash and alcohol was not a factor.”

