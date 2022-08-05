Kylie Jenner faces criticism for taking12 minute flight on private jet

Kylie Jenner has been criticized for taking yet another trip on her private jet.

She was previously being called out for allegedly taking a 12-minute flight to Palm Springs.

The star was seen arriving by private jet at Milan airport in Italy and was seen getting back on the luxury plane just 2 hours later to return home.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner, the billionaire, has been called out yet again for her complete disregard for the environment.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul has been criticized for taking yet another trip on her private jet, despite previously being called out for allegedly taking a 12-minute flight to Palm Springs.

The Kardashians star was seen arriving by private jet at Milan airport in Italy on August 1st, but she was seen getting back on the luxury plane just 2 hours later to return home.

Jenner took to her social media accounts (TikTok and Instagram) to reveal her plans for her quick trip to the city, stating that she was visiting makeup factories to monitor the progress of her new Kylie Cosmetics products.

Jenner’s quick trip to Milan comes just a few weeks after she was subjected to vicious trolls for allegedly taking a private plane ride to Palm Springs, which was the equivalent of a 40-minute car ride from her Hidden Hills home.

The mother-of-two reportedly flew on her lavish Bombardier Global 7500 jet twice on July 13 and once more on July 15.

Advertisement