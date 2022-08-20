Lindsay Shookus refuses the role in SNL

Shookus, 42, has been with “SNL” since 2002 and has worked his way up to producer.

She was apparently offered a new role as part of a show redesign for the next 48th season, but she declined.

“Lindsay has worked with the show for 20 years, and she’s been a producer since 2012.

“Lindsay has worked with the show for 20 years, and she’s been a producer since 2012.” They’re upsetting things.

“She was offered another role on the show, but she declined.”

It’s unclear whether Shookus has found another job.

Shookus announced her departure on Instagram after a magazine revealed the news. “I have decided to trade in the wild late night life and move on from the show,” she wrote.

She made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with Affleck, 50, between 2017 and 2019. In April 2019, the couple called it quits.

She is friends with celebrities such as Jon Hamm and has been seen partying with A-Rod.

This week, Affleck will celebrate his recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez with an extravagant party at her Georgia estate. The Oscar winner was spotted in Savannah on Thursday with his new wife and children ahead of the celebration.

Shookus was hired as former “SNL” producer Marci Klein’s assistant. She has been responsible for finding new talent and booking musical guests and won six Emmy Awards in her time at the show.

