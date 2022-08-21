Mahesh Babu flaunts his chiselled abs while swimming

The latest shirtless photos of superstar Mahesh Babu, which show off his chiselled, hot body, will keep a million women up at night.

And it will make a million men green with envy, for sure.

From the pictures, it’s clear that MB is showing off his hot and fit body while swimming in his own pool at home.

Advertisement

The latest shirtless photos of superstar Mahesh Babu, which show off his chiselled, hot body, will keep a million women up at night. And it will make a million men green with envy, for sure.

From the pictures, it’s clear that MB is showing off his hot and fit body while swimming in his own pool at home. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar posted two photos of him relaxing in the pool with the caption “Some Saturday mornings are like these…” and the hashtag #toocoolforthepool. Mahesh Babu likes to swim with his kids Sitara and Gautam on the weekends, and he is doing the same thing while on a break. Soon, the actor from Pokiri will start working on Trivikram’s untitled movie, SSMB.

In his most recent photos, he looks too hot to handle, and social media is on fire!

Mahesh Babu has just come back from a month-long trip. In Switzerland, he spent enough time with his kids and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

Advertisement

On the work front, MB has a movie with Trivikram in which Pooja Hegde also stars. The movie will come out in April of 2023. Besides this, he is also working on a movie with SS Rajamouli, which is still being planned. African Jungle Adventure could be the basis for the long-awaited movie, but the project is still being talked about.

Also Read Has Mahesh Babu begun filming, next film from Trivikram Srinivas? Namrata Shirodkar has shared a picture of her hubby Mahesh Babu. The...