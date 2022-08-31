Meghan Markle may gain more popularity Eminem diss track against Mariah Carey

Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Articles
Meghan Markle

  • Eminem dated Mariah Carey for around six months in 2001.
  • Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes debuted on Spotify yesterday.
  • She spoke with Serena Williams about ambition, balancing parenthood, and her progress.
As part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound partnership with Spotify, the most recent Archetypes podcast of Meghan Markle included Mariah Carey.

Carey wed Nick Cannon in 2008, and their divorce was completed in 2016.

Mariah is the primary cause of the conflict between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

Both have engaged in several diss recordings against one another.

Eminem dated Mariah for around six months in 2001, and the relationship ended on bad terms. Since then, Eminem has criticised her, especially on the diss hit The Warning.

The dispute between Eminem and Cannon lasted over a decade. Em has disparaged Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey on several occasions, which significantly contributed to their differences.

It has been some time since Eminem attacked Nick, but his admirers have begun to wonder if Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey’s talk on the podcast may spark a new feud between them.

The second instalment of the podcast, however, contained no discussion of Mariah’s relationship with the Detroit rapper or the diss track attacks she endured.

However, some individuals continue to believe that Eminem may reference Mariah’s conversation with Meghan Markle in one of his next songs.

Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast Archetypes debuted on Spotify yesterday. The podcast is a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex analyses the labels that aim to hold women back and offers stories from amazing women across generations who have overcome stereotypes.

In the premiere episode, Serena Williams spoke with Meghan about ambition, balancing parenthood, and her progress.

Meghan Markle drops more hints on Prince Harry’s book
Meghan Markle drops more hints on Prince Harry’s book

Meghan Markle sat down with American magazine The Cut for her most...

