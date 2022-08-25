Meghan Markle snubs Amber Heard in new podcast

First episode of Meghan’s brand new podcast Archetypes on-aired on Tuesday.

In the first episode of her brand new podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, Meghan Markle explores the prejudices that women experience, but she apparently avoided Amber Heard, a Hollywood actress.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke out against an outdated ad that said “women are fighting greasy pans,” but she said nothing about the actress’s apology for losing the widely reported defamation case against Johnny Depp.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to avoid Amber Heard, who shared the same concerns about the ladies, in her initial remarks following the decision that favored Depp.

“I’m heartbroken that the amount of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said in the statement.

“I’m even more disappointed with this verdict’s implications for other women,” she continued. It is a failure. It goes back in time to when a woman who spoke up and out may be publicly disgraced and humiliated. The notion that violence against women should be regarded seriously is weakened by this.

However, Meghan seemed hesitant or realized the truth about the situation, which prevented her from getting involved in a new issue. She has experienced criticism in the past for speaking out against the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the US and making hints that she would go to Washington D.C. to protest.

