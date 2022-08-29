Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle talks about their father

Meghan Markle discussed her days at Immaculate Heart High School in her podcast.

Samantha Markle said that their father “paid for everything,” including their school expenses.

Samantha also referred to Meghan’s podcast as “seductive”. She observed that “this was our father”.

Advertisement

In response to criticism of the Duchess’ new podcast, Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle has once again turned her guns on the Duchess, saying that their father “paid for everything.”

The Duchess of Sussex discussed her days at Immaculate Heart High School in her newly released podcast, although she did not mention her father.

Samantha Markle, who made appearances with GB News’ host Dan Wootton, criticised Meghan Markle for failing to mention that their father “paid for everything,” including their school expenses.

Samantha said, “She did bring up the fact that she went to Immaculate Heart.”

She continued by saying that the Duchess stated “they were empowered at Immaculate Heart by the nuns to be independent women. But, wait a minute, who paid for Immaculate Heart.

She continued by saying that the Duchess stated “they were empowered at Immaculate Heart by the nuns to be independent women. But, wait a minute, who paid for Immaculate Heart?

Advertisement

“That was all my dad.”

Samantha reminded the Duchess of her youth and continued, “Let’s face it, we are not in a vacuum. There are others who help us along the way, who support us, who love us, who bring us up and who pay for everything that gives us a platform.”

In this particular instance, she observed that “this was our father.” Samantha also referred to Meghan Markle’s podcast as “seductive.”

Also Read Meghan Markle is accused of “self-glorifying” by Samantha Markle Samantha Markle responded to the release of Meghan's podcast Archetype. She accused...