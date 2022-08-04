Advertisement
Netflix series and movies releasing on the 5th & 6th August

This month, Netflix is stepping up its game. The streaming service is adding a huge selection of fresh TV episodes and films every day, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Keep an eye out for the major blockbusters scheduled to debut on the big red streamer on August 5 and 6.

Available August 5:

  • Carter (2022) – Netflix Film
  • Darlings (2022)– Netflix Film
  • The Informer (2019)
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) – Netflix Film
  • The Sandman (2022) – Season 1, Netflix Series
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Team Zenko Go (2022) – Season 2
‘Royalteen’ movie official trailer releases on Netflix
‘Royalteen’ movie official trailer releases on Netflix

The official release of the Royalteen movie trailer is now available on...

Available August 6:

  • Reclaim (2014) – Netflix Film
