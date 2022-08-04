Netflix series and movies releasing on the 5th & 6th August

This month, Netflix is stepping up its game. The streaming service is adding a huge selection of fresh TV episodes and films every day, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Keep an eye out for the major blockbusters scheduled to debut on the big red streamer on August 5 and 6.

Available August 5:

Carter (2022) – Netflix Film

Darlings (2022)– Netflix Film

The Informer (2019)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) – Netflix Film

The Sandman (2022) – Season 1, Netflix Series

Skyfall (2012)

Team Zenko Go (2022) – Season 2

Available August 6:

Reclaim (2014) – Netflix Film