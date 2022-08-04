Nick Jonas with his ‘lady in red’ in unseen photo from her birthday bash

Nick Jonas shared an unseen photo of the couple together on Instagram.

In the picture, Nick is seen cuddling up to his wifey in a lovely red dress.

Priyanka and Nick had their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year.

Nick Jonas latest Instagram post was all about his “lady in red” aka wifey Priyanka Chopra as the duo posed for a romantic click together.

Last month marked Priyanka Chopra’s milestone 40th birthday, and the actress rang in the occasion with a huge party that was attended by her closest friends and family.

While Chopra had already shared a few sneak peeks from the same on her Instagram, her husband Nick Jonas has just shared an unseen photo while gushing about his “lady in red.”

Nick Jonas shared a fresh image from Priyanka’s birthday party on Instagram, showing the two smiling cosily. In the picture, Nick is seen cuddling up to his girlfriend, who is wearing a lovely red dress.

Nick captioned the photo he shared with the phrase “Lady in red” and an emoji of a red heart.

The actress, her husband Nick Jonas, and a few of their close friends travelled to Mexico for a vacation to celebrate Priyanka’s 40th birthday, which was on July 18.

On Instagram, Chopra also shared a glimpse of her beach-themed birthday celebration, where she could be seen posing with Nick and their guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick had shared an adorable birthday tribute for Priyanka where he referred to his wifey as the “Jewel of July.” He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

The couple, who had their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year, also celebrated the infant’s sixth birthday while on their recent vacation and shared a precious snapshot of the family. The couple has not yet posted a photo of their infant daughter on social media.