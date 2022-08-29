Nicki Minaj honors Britney Spears, Kanye West, and more

Nicki Minaj hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 and also took up the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The rapper accepted the prize after her performance and thanked her family, peers, and those who had given her opportunities early in her career

In her speech, the rapper also addressed the importance of mental health awareness Advertisement

Nicki Minaj hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 and also took up the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. After giving a powerful performance, Minaj, who has been nominated for the VMAs 17 times and has won five times, accepted the night’s top prize and made an emotional acceptance speech.

The rapper, who attended the event in a pink dress and wig, accepted the prize after her performance and thanked her family, peers, and those who had given her opportunities early in her career. She began by thanking “all of the essential people that inspired me,” including as Lauryn Hill, JAY-Z, and Lil Wayne. Kanye West, Beyonce, Britney Spears, and Rihanna are just a few of the “those that given me tremendous opportunities that I’ll never forget,” Minaj continued.

In her speech, the rapper also addressed the importance of mental health awareness and added, “I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people that you think have the perfect lives”, via Entertainment Tonight. She also remembered Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD in her speech.

As for her performance at the ceremony, Minaj performed some of her biggest hits including Monster, Beez in the Trap, Moment 4 Life and Super Bass amid the backdrop of a Barbie dreamhouse that was designed on stage that matched with her pink outfit.

Also Read Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter. The rapper welcomed...

Advertisement