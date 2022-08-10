Nysa Devgn looks sassy in pink dress as she parties with Ahan Shetty

Recently, a tonne of pictures of her were uploaded to Instagram, showing the star child enjoying herself and partying with her friends.

Nysa was beaming as she posed with her buddies for the camera. She was unbelievably hot! She was wearing a pink outfit in the pictures.

Mahikaa Rampal, the daughter of Arjun Rampal, Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, and Banita Sandhu of October fame were among her friends. To commemorate their friend Orhan Awatramani’s 27th birthday, they all came together (Orry).

Taking to Instagram, Orry wrote, “If the light is off, then it is not on #27.” Lots of celebrities have dropped comments. Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, “Do I have to wear Pink to stand next to you?” Banita commented, “sporty barbie reporting for duty.”

There is currently no information regarding Kajol’s 19-year-old daughter’s Bollywood debut, despite the fans’ eagerness to see her on the big screen.

Ajay Devgn was asked about his daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut during an interview. The actor said that he doesn’t think Nysa needs to become an actress and that he doesn’t intend to ask his kids to follow a particular career path.

Star kids frequently follow in their famous parents’ footsteps and pursue careers in Bollywood. Some examples include Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Alia Bhatt.