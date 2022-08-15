Lee Sansum was tasked with watching over Diana and Dodi Fayed during their trip to St. Tropez.

Describes her as joyful and enjoying herself during the holiday.

If he had been present for her terrible car accident, he feels she would still be alive today.

Advertisement

Princess Diana former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, has shared chilling details on the beloved Royal’s tragic passing.

Sansum recently disclosed that the Princess of Wales previously expressed concerns about being assassinated.

The now-60-year-old was tasked with watching over Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed during their trip to St. Tropez in the late 1990s.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to visit the Queen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the UK again next month....

He characterised her as joyful and enjoying herself during the holiday, rising every morning at seven to speak with Sansum. But there were times when her upbeat demeanour faltered.

“I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace,” he said. “She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was.”

Advertisement

“Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be,” he continued.

“I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated,” he noted of the late Royal’s fears.

Sansum also said that if he had been present for her terrible vehicle accident, he genuinely feels she would still be alive today.

Also Read Queen has ‘motherly sympathy’ for Boris Johnson but remains political The queen was not impressed by Boris Johnson's personality attributes. Queen would...

“It could have been me in that car,” he explained of that awful night. “We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one.”

“When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened,” he continued. “It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it.”

Advertisement

Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, as a result of injuries she received in a Paris vehicle accident. Dodi also passed away there.