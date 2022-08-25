Ranbir Kapoor has clarified his viral ‘pheloed’ comment on his wife Alia Bhatt.

The actor said it was a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny.

Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child, Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor has clarified his viral ‘pheloed’ comment on his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor has apologised and said it wasn’t his intention to hurt anyone.

Ranbir Kapoor, a Bollywood actor, recently found himself in hot water when his social media statement about his wife Alia Bhatt went viral. When Ranbir remarked that Alia had “pheloed,” the internet thought that he had body-shamed her.

Also Read Bharti Singh says I will be hosting a reality show with kids for first time Zee TV is getting ready to premiere the ninth season of Sa...

Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child. The actor received criticism from all sides after the social media tweet went viral.

Ranbir has since apologised to his hurtful remarks’ victims and clarified his remark.

The actor made the joke that he loves his wife at an event on Wednesday, but it didn’t go down well. He made it clear that he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

Advertisement

“Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered,” said the actor.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor on his marriage with Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan....

Ranbir also said that he spoke to Alia Bhatt about it and she really laughed it off. “…and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it,” the actor said at the event.

The couple is prepared to have their first child. The couple wed in April of this year.

In Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir will now share the screen. The movie, which is directed by their closest friend Ayan Mukerji, also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie will be released on September 9.