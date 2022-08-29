Ranveer Singh makes statement to police over nude photo shoot

Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood celebrity, caused quite a sensation with his nude photo session.

Ranveer was the subject of a FIR that was filed at the Chembur Police Station.

He taped his statement today after receiving a summons to appear before the police (August 29).

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh joined the investigation on Monday August 29 Into the allegations of nude photos against him. He gave a statement to the police earlier today while appearing in front of them at the Chembur police station.

Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood celebrity, caused quite a sensation with his nude photo session. Fans were left gasping for air, but other online users were not pleased.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor explains in detail significance of artwork used to announce birth of her son Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy last week. Neetu...

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor even found himself at the centre of a court dispute after baring all during a magazine picture shoot.

On July 26, Ranveer was the subject of a FIR that was filed at the Chembur Police Station in Mumbai.

The actor taped his statement today after receiving a summons to appear before the police (August 29).

Advertisement

Also Read Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon make an appearance on Koffee With Karan....

Around nine in the morning, Ranveer appeared to the Chembur Police Station. His response was captured in the case for about two hours.

If further time is needed, Ranveer will be called. We are currently awaiting information regarding his statement in the nude photoshoot case.