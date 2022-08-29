Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon make an appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Karan jokes that he envies Ranveer Singh because of his wife Deepika Padukone.

“She is very talented, very pretty,” Tiger tells Karan Johar.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon take over the Koffee couch while Karan Johar switches on his host mode to ask the funniest questions.

The most recent Koffee With Karan Season 7 promo is now available! In a day, the new episode starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will premiere.

However, the producers have already given fans a sneak preview of what is to come in the future episode.

While the promo contains several amusing elements, you’ll laugh out loud at a certain confession made by Tiger Shroff.

In the teaser, Karan queries Tiger about any instances of him being commando in public. The actor responds, grinning, “All the time.”

Reacting to Tiger’s confession, the filmmaker-producer goes: “You just like everything to breathe…” To this, Kriti, almost embarrassed by the conversation, says: “That just sounds so wrong.” Soon after, Karan and Tiger couldn’t contain their laughter.

Taking to social media, Karan shared the promo and wrote: “Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar. @disneyplushotstar @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent.”

Kriti Sanon mentioned in the same advertisement that she tried out for Student of the Year 1 for the first time.

Karan also asked Kriti if she was upset because her Heropanti co-star didn’t make any kind of advance. To this, the actor immediately said: “She was already taken.” Apart from this, Tiger left Karan speechless after saying that he envies Ranveer Singh because of his wife Deepika Padukone. “She is very talented, very pretty.”

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Malhotra are just a few of the celebrities who have been on Koffee With Karan Season 7 thus far.