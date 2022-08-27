Rare pic of Kamal Haasan from the 1996 film “Indian” gets viral

Kamal Haasan’s 1996 film ‘Indian’ is one of the biggest hits.

The actor has reunited with director Shankar for the film’s sequel.

Now, fans have found a rare picture of him from the photoshoot.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is spotted seriously as a progressive man with an assault rifle stacked with shots, while the group likewise kept a liquor jug to indicate a message about the film.

Kamal Haasan’s uncommon picture has now turned into a web sensation via online entertainment, even the group will be shocked the way that the fans tracked down this image.

In the interim, the shooting of ‘Indian 2’ continued a couple of days back after a long break of north of 2 years, and the creators took help from another creation house to deliver the film mutually.

The shooting is in progress in a set raised in a film city in Chennai with Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and different stars of ‘Indian 2’.

Kamal Haasan will join the film set on September fifth, and he is at present in the USA to set up his search for the film.

Advertisement

‘Indian 2’ will be the continuation of the prequel, while Kamal Haasan will be seen more grounded, deadlier, and smarter as his progressive person Senathipathi. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are additionally important for the cast, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film.

Also Read Aditya Chopra welcome to attend DDLJ’s Broadway performance Aditya Chopra's Come Fall In Love set to open at The Old...