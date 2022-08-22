Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20.

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s sister, posted the newborn’s first pictures on Instagram.

The baby boy was shown in three pictures, but none of them showed his face.

Rhea Kapoor went on to share a glimpse of the actress' baby boy.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, welcomed a son on August 20. The happy parents posted a statement on social media to announce the good news.

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's sister, posted the newborn's first pictures on Instagram earlier today.

She captioned her post, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal.”

The baby boy was shown in three pictures, but none of them showed his face. She could be seen crying in the photographs.

Sonam and Anand had announced the arrival of their son on social media by writing, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand.”

Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018 after dating each other for a long time. Sonam had announced her pregnancy earlier this year in March. In a post, the actress had written, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

The actress has mentioned in interviews that the first three months of her pregnancy were difficult for her.