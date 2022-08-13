Sara Ali Khan is doing two films with Karan Johar

Sara Ali Khan has two films backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

She is working on a historical drama based on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Also filming for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which has Vickey Kaushal in the lead role.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is finally working with Dharma Productions. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress has two films that are backed by Karan Johar.

In a recent interview, the director acknowledged the same while participating in a game of prognosticating the future of Bollywood star kids.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember their mother with throwback pictures Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared throwback pictures on Instagram on Sridevi's...

When Karan was asked to predict something about Sara Ali Khan, he ended up confirming that Sara is collaborating with him on two films. “Sara Ali Khan is going to do an amazing film with me, which I’m producing, which is going to be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there’s one more film that she will do for us, for which I’m also very excited. That’s her future related to me. I don’t know anything else that’s happening in her personal life,” Karan said in conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Sara is working on a historical drama based on the 1942 Quit India Movement, according to a previous source. According to reports, Sara plays the lead part in the movie, which will be helmed by ‘Ek Thi Daayan’ famed director Kannan Iyer.

Also Read Anil Kapoor shares BTS pictures with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Taal’ Taal completed 23 years since its release on Saturday. Anil Kapoor thanked...

Advertisement

In addition to these, Sara has wrapped up filming for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which has Vickey Kaushal in the lead role. She is also working on Pawan Kriplani’s “Gaslight,” which stars Vikrant Massey.