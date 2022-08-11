Sara Ali Khan wishes Raksha Bandhan to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

She was joined by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled film directed by Laxman Utekar.

On the joyous day of Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to extend her warmest greetings and best wishes to her brothers.

The actress shared photographs on her Instagram account in which she was joined by her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She tagged her photographs with Ibrahim in the captions “Happiest Rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter.”

She continued by saying, “I promise to break whoever and whatever hurts you.”

On the other side, Sara captioned the picture of her three brothers by writing, “Happiest Rakhi to these Darling boys. Love you three.”

In the meantime, regarding her professional life, the actress will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in an untitled film directed by Laxman Utekar. In addition, she will co-star with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the upcoming film “Gaslight.”

Ibrahim has also made his way into the film industry and is currently working as an assistant on Karan Johar’s upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”