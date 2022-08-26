Shahid Kapoor praises Yash and refers to him as “number one actor”

When Yash made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor was all praise for him.

Yash portrays Rocky, an underdog who transforms from a Mumbai henchman to a criminal.

The makers are currently considering KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor has named Yash and Kiara Advani as the best performing actors in Bollywood today. He said this on Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 8.

When Yash made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 8, Shahid Kapoor was all praise for him.

He declared Yash to be the best actor in the Hindi film industry while appearing on the Karan Johar-hosted show with Kiara Advani.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor responds to maternity shoot trolls Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and...

During the rapid fire round of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Shahid to mention the current top performing male and female actors in Bollywood. He asked, “Who according to you is the number one actor and actress in Bollywood?”

To this, while Shahid pointed toward his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara as the ‘top actress’, he took Yash’s name for the male category.

Advertisement

Shahid said, “Number one actor we can discuss. Right now, I think it is Rocky Bhai (referring to Yash’s character).”

In KGF: Chapter 2, Yash portrays Rocky, an underdog who transforms from a Mumbai henchman to a strong criminal who eventually seizes control of Kolar Gold Fields’ gold mines.

The 2018 popular Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 is followed by the film KGF: Chapter 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi are just a few of the many languages in which the movie was distributed.

Also Read Anushka Sharma laughs at her thin eyebrows Anushka Sharma shared a throwback picture from her teenage years on Instagram....

With box office receipts of $1250 crore, of which $435 crore came from the Hindi version alone, it is one of the most profitable pan-Indian films since the Covid-19 epidemic.

The makers are currently considering KGF Chapter 2, the director said in an interview, “There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they’ve loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don’t know when, but we are gonna keep it going,” Prashanth told Galatta Plus and asserted that they will come back with another sequel.

Advertisement