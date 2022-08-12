Shweta uploaded an old photo of her and Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram.

She wrote, “More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ etc. etc, you get it, we’re close”.

Shweta wed Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997.

Shweta Bachchan dropped an old picture with Abhishek Bachchan along with a sweet caption on Instagram.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted an old photo of herself, her brother Abhishek, and her father Amitabh Bachchan on social media for the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Shweta uploaded an old photo to her Instagram account along with a cute comment.

She wrote, “More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ … etc. etc, you get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada – Happy Rakhi.”

Young Abhishek could be seen in the photo dozing off next to Amitabh and his sister Shweta on a bed. While Big B was clad in a white t-shirt and was seen staring into the camera, the actor from “Manmarziyaan” was spotted sporting red-and-white striped shorts.

However, Abhishek’s younger sister was spotted donning a white frock with a design. With couches and books as the background, this family portrait is cosy and adorable. The children were seen grinning and having fun with their father.

Her longtime friend and director Zoya Akhtar left a heart emoji on the post as soon as she published the photo.

One of the most adored sets of brothers and sisters from B-town is Shweta and Abhishek. Despite not being an actor like her family, Shweta has been seen out and about with them on countless occasions.

When the brother and sister visited the couch of the well-known chat programme “Koffee With Karan,” we saw them at their most open and vulnerable while she showed the public a completely other side of herself. Shweta wed Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, for the uninitiated.

Navya and Agastya, the couple’s two children, are born. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who also owns a fashion label, published her first book, Paradise Towers, in 2018.

The Leadership in Cinema Award will be presented to actor Abhishek Bachchan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2022.

The “Dhoom 3” actor will appear in the R Balki-directed movie “Ghoomer” with Saiyami Kher. After “Paa,” this is Abhishek’s second project with Balki.