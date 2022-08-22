Sushmita Sen shares pic with daughters and mother

Sushmita Sen starts a new web-series, which has has all her heart

Sushmita Sen shared a family photo on Instagram as she celebrated her godson’s birthday.

She was seen with daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, as well as her mother Subhra Sen.

Sushmita had earlier this year denied rumours that she was adopting once more.

The relationship between Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, the original chairman of the Indian Premier League, has made headlines.

Lalit joined Sushmita Sen on her vacations to the Maldives and Sardinia, and the actor has been uploading pictures of those trips on Instagram for several weeks now. Sushmita shared a lovely photo of her family on Instagram on Sunday as they gathered to celebrate her godson’s birthday.

In the group photo, Sushmita was seen posing beside Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. With her godson Amadeus on her lap, the daughters sat on either side of Sushmita.

Sushmita also wore a pair of yellow sunglasses as the group posed on the floor while wearing matching black clothing. Subhra Sen, Sushmita’s mother, can be seen grinning and posing with her daughter and grandchildren in the photo.

Sharing the happy photo, Sushmita wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “’It’s a woman’s world and I am the man in it’. Yes Amadeus, you are indeed! Happy 3rd birthday to my handsome, most loving, kind, naughty and compassionate godson Amadeus! We love you Poocha. Thank you for gracing our lives…”

Many celebs and fans reacted to Sushmita’s post. Actor Charu Asopa, who is also Sushmita’s sister-in-law, commented on the photo, “Happy birthday to Poocha.” A fan complimented Sushmita, and wrote, “So beautiful.” Another person said, “Black makes you more beautiful and gorgeous.” One person also wrote, “Beautiful family.”

Sushmita had earlier this year denied rumours that she was adopting once more on Instagram. The actor said that the boy was her best friend’s son and her godson after she was seen in Mumbai with her daughters and a young toddler.

“Having a chat with my godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media… his expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom),” Sushmita had written with the photo.

Sushmita was last seen attending the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in Mumbai. On August 11, the movie starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was made available in theatres. At the red carpet event, Sushmita was joined by her children Renee and Alisah, as well as her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.