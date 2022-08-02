The Flash to soon end with season 9 on CW

The Flash will come to an end with season 9.

All the stars, that were cast for previous seasons, will be present in the finale.

Many other DC Universe superheroes will also collaborate with The Flash

The CW’s Grant Gustin-led DC Comics drama ‘The Flash’ will end after 13 episodes. One of the network’s most-watched shows will end in midseason 2023. Next month will mark the start of production for the last season.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Monday.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash’s cancellation has been rumored since before the ninth season was renewed in March. Both the network and studio were able to sign Gustin and co-stars like Candice Patton to new deals. That allowed a ninth season for Wallace and company to redo last season’s ending, which had been planned as a last season due to speculations about the show’s termination.

Season 8 was one of The CW’s most watched shows of 2021-22, averaging over 1 million viewers and ranking among its most streamed series online.

Under executive producer Berlanti, The CW’s early forays into DC Comics properties included The Flash. The common world helped rebrand The CW and attract male viewers to a female-leaning network. The CW’s 2022-23 lineup includes Superman & Lois (season 3) and Gotham Knights. In 2023, the latter will join The Flash.

The Flash will end in 2022-23, along with Warner Bros. TV’s Riverdale. The end of both shows comes as The CW reduces its scripted originals as it prepares to be sold by Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios to station group Nexstar.

The CW’s scripted lineup also includes All American and its spinoff, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, Walker, as well as newcomers Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence, and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

