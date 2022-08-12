Urvashi reacts on Rishabh’s ‘peecha choro’ post

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant engage in cryptic war of words on social media.

Actress claims that “RP” waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby.

Cricket player suggests individuals lie in interviews and calls the person in question “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen”.

Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant seem to be engaging in a cryptic war of words on social media.

Rishabh put out a message suggesting individuals lie in interviews and informed the person in question, “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen,” after the actress made the enigmatic claim that “RP” waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby.

Urvashi responded to this jab on social media by calling the cricket player “chotu bhaiya”.

“Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don’ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl,” read Urvashi’s post.

Previously, on Thursday, Rishabh Pant had penned a note on his Instagram stories, without naming anyone. It read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #MeraPichaChhoroBehen #JhuthKiBhiLimitHotiHai.”

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have had romantic relationships in the past.

The batsman reportedly barred Urvashi on social media and separated himself from the starlet. The cricketer even posted images of himself and his partner on his account shortly after the linkup rumours first surfaced.