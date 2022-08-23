Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next film on her birthday

Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next film on her birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next film on her birthday

Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next film on her birthday

Advertisement
  • Actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her birthday while also shooting her upcoming movie.
  • She claims that on her own birthday, she could not have asked for a greater present.
  • “Starting a new movie on my birthday feels wonderful! There is no finer present I could have wished for myself,” she said.
Advertisement

Actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her birthday while also shooting her upcoming movie. She claims that on her own birthday, she could not have asked for a greater present.

Also Read

Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday with her best friends
Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday with her best friends

Celebrates with besties Anushka and Akansha Ranjan at a midnight bash. Her...


“Starting a new movie on my birthday feels wonderful! There is no finer present I could have wished for myself, “It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn’t have asked for a better gift for myself,”
The actress continued, “I can’t say much more, but every job I have after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be diverse.”

“And will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that give me the scope to shine as an actor. I’m looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now.”

“I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor! Here are 5 interesting facts about the actress
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor! Here are 5 interesting facts about the actress

Vaani Kapoor became famous with Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre. She has...

The most recent film to feature Vaani is “Shamshera,” which also features Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie had a poor box office performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Birthday News, Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story