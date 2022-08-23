Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next film on her birthday

Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday with her best friends
Celebrates with besties Anushka and Akansha Ranjan at a midnight bash. Her...
Actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her birthday while also shooting her upcoming movie. She claims that on her own birthday, she could not have asked for a greater present.
“And will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that give me the scope to shine as an actor. I’m looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now.”
“I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant.”
The most recent film to feature Vaani is “Shamshera,” which also features Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie had a poor box office performance.
