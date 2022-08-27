Advertisement
Varun Dhawan grooves to 'Haye Garmi' at kunal rawal's pre-wedding bash

Articles
Varun Dhawan grooves to 'Haye Garmi' at kunal rawal's pre-wedding bash

  • The pre-wedding party for designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta was a star-studded affair.
  • Varun Dhawan can be seen dancing to the song “haye garmi”.
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen dancing on song Chaiya Chaiya.
Varun Dhawan and Badshah set the stage on fire. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, attended the pre-wedding party for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

The pre-wedding party for designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta was a star-studded affair that drew a lot of Bollywood royalty.

On social media, a number of images and videos from the Friday night celebration have gone viral.

In one of the recent videos, actor Varun Dhawan can be seen dancing to the song “haye garmi” from his film Street Dancer 3D. He appeared sharp in a white kurta-pyjama.

The superhit song’s vocalist, Badshah, can also be seen on stage in the same video. It is evident from the video that at Kunal and Arpita’s pre-wedding party, Varun and Badshah set the stage on fire.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen dancing to the former’s well-known song Chaiya Chaiya in an earlier video from the party that was posted online.

The two were incredibly stunning as they mimicked the song’s hook step and spoke the lyrics with wide smiles on their cheeks.

Malaika completed her ensemble with a silver choker, a ring, and an ivory lehenga. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked adorable as always in a black embroidered kurta pyjama.

Rakul Preet Singh, her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Ishaan Khatter, and Badshah were among the other famous people who attended Kunal and Arpita’s party.

On Sunday, August 28, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will exchange vows. According to reports, only close relatives and friends would be present at their private wedding.

