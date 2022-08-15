Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif raise flag on their balcony 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share videos of Indian flag swaying on their balcony.

Celebrations taking place in India to mark 75th anniversary of independence.

Vicky used AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram as background music for this video.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram handle to share videos of the Indian flag swaying on their balcony.

One of the most well-known Bollywood actors right now is Vicky Kaushal. His social media is well-followed by fans, who adore viewing his images and videos. There is a unique celebration taking place in India today as it marks its 75th anniversary of independence.

Every single home has flown the flag of the country as part of the Amrit Mahotsav. Vicky also uploaded a video showing the tricolour gracefully swaying from his balcony.

We can see the Indian flag waving proudly in the video Vicky Kaushal posted. Vicky has skillfully positioned the flag on the balcony railing so that we can enjoy the breathtaking view of the sea as the flag flies in the wind.

Vicky used Vande Mataram by AR Rahman as the background music for this video. Even “Happy Independence Day” was written by him. The identical video was posted on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account as well.

Vicky Kaushal has an intriguing schedule of movies coming up. The actor’s upcoming film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani is Govinda Naam Mera.

In addition to this, he also has Laxman Utekar and Sara Ali Khan’s untitled film. Vicky will then appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, together with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are the leads in Anand Tiwari’s untitled film, which Vicky is also producing.