Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in the biopic.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also feature in the movie.

Filming of Sam Bahadar has officially begun.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood.

Sam Bahudar’s followers have been anticipating his announcement that he will play Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in the biopic ever since Vicky made it.

Meghna Gulzar is the director of the movie, which also has important parts for Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The filming of Sam Bahadar has now officially begun, according to the producers.

Also Read Aamir Khan recalls being pulled up in school assembly for late fees Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11th, 2022....

Meghna Gulzar, director of Sam Bahadur shared the behind-the-scenes video on her social media handle and wrote: “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey…#Samबहादुर Now Filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family.”

Vicky’s transition into Sam Bahadur at their table read sessions kicks off this video. Additionally, it provides a sneak preview of the adventure they are about to take and the significance they will add to the presentation of Sam Manekshaw’s life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s birth, in 2021, Kaushal unveiled Sam Bahadur and a Gulzar-narrated video. Vicky will play the protagonist’s character, while Sanya will play his wife, Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima will portray the nation’s first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

Vicky highlighted his enthusiasm for the movie and said he is blessed to play a real-life hero and patriot who is still cherished and recognised for his contributions to the nation.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan game show to have major changes in new season KBC has had Amitabh Bachchan as its host since it first debuted....

“There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today,” he added.

The film is slated to hit theatres in 2023.